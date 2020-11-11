Vincent U. "Jim" Pale, 82, of Cranberry Township passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Born May 12, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Rosario Pale and Anna Zappa Pale.
Jim was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township.
He is survived by his children, Vincent (Jeanette) Pale of Harmony, Gary Pale of Canonsburg, Rob (Lisa) Pale of Prospect, and Rick (Joyce) Pale of Cranberry Township; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret J. "Peg" Pale, who passed away June 4, 2011; his sisters, Caroline Hohman and Rose Pedicone; and his great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Papsan.
PALE - The family of Vincent U. "Jim" Pale, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Park in Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Jim's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.