1/1
Viola Mae Boltz
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Mae Boltz, 96, of Kittanning Pike, Chicora, passed away in the comfort of her home while in the company of her children Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020.
Viola was born May 28, 1924, in Cyclone. She was the daughter of the late George and Laura McKinney Colbert.
She was a 1942 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in the Village of North Oakland and was the church's oldest member.
Mae enjoyed reading, cooking, the company of her grandchildren and her two cats.
In her earlier years, she and her husband, Ralph, enjoyed going to the horse races at Mountaineer Racetrack and Resort in West Virginia.
Mrs. Boltz had been employed for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper at Witco Chemical in Petrolia.
Viola Mae was married on June 9, 1951, in Kittanning, to Ralph G. Boltz. Mr. Boltz preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2010.
She is survived by two children, Kimberly S. Williams and her husband, Henry, and Curtis Boltz, all of Chicora; three grandchildren, Cole Williams and his wife, Candace, Courtney Williams, and Trevor Williams and his wife, Kyra; a great-granddaughter, Remington Williams; a great-grandson, Kannon Williams; two sisters, Phyllis Malarkey, and Joan Slaugenhoupt and her husband, Shirl; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents and husband, Viola was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Slaugenhoupt; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
BOLTZ - Friends of Viola Mae Boltz, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be received at from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in the Village of North Oakland, with the Rev. Matt McClain, church pastor officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
(724) 445-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved