Viola Mae Boltz, 96, of Kittanning Pike, Chicora, passed away in the comfort of her home while in the company of her children Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020.
Viola was born May 28, 1924, in Cyclone. She was the daughter of the late George and Laura McKinney Colbert.
She was a 1942 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in the Village of North Oakland and was the church's oldest member.
Mae enjoyed reading, cooking, the company of her grandchildren and her two cats.
In her earlier years, she and her husband, Ralph, enjoyed going to the horse races at Mountaineer Racetrack and Resort in West Virginia.
Mrs. Boltz had been employed for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper at Witco Chemical in Petrolia.
Viola Mae was married on June 9, 1951, in Kittanning, to Ralph G. Boltz. Mr. Boltz preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2010.
She is survived by two children, Kimberly S. Williams and her husband, Henry, and Curtis Boltz, all of Chicora; three grandchildren, Cole Williams and his wife, Candace, Courtney Williams, and Trevor Williams and his wife, Kyra; a great-granddaughter, Remington Williams; a great-grandson, Kannon Williams; two sisters, Phyllis Malarkey, and Joan Slaugenhoupt and her husband, Shirl; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents and husband, Viola was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Slaugenhoupt; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
BOLTZ - Friends of Viola Mae Boltz, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be received at from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in the Village of North Oakland, with the Rev. Matt McClain, church pastor officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
.