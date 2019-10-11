Viola Mae McCracken, 84, of Grove City, formerly of Ridgeville passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Orchard Manor.
Viola was born April 1, 1935, in Ridgeville. She was the daughter of the late Andrew F. Johnston and the late Retta M. Hilliard Johnston.
Viola was a faithful member of the Ridgeville United Methodist Church.
She loved baking and cooking and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Viola loved traveling, her many trips to Atlantic City, country music and dancing.
Viola is survived by two sons, Vaughn "Silo" (Chris) McCracken of Karns City, and Myron (Clara) McCracken of West Sunbury; five grandchildren, Brent Michael, Derek (Sarah) Michael, Logan McCracken, Danny (Karlee) McCracken and Sabrina (Nathan) McCracken; and eight great- grandchildren.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Dayne "Dudley" McCracken, who died Aug. 16, 1978. She was the last surviving member of the Andrew Johnston family, having been preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for the care provided to Viola.
MCCRACKEN - The family of Viola Mae McCracken, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Sunday with her minister, Pastor Dan Miller, officiating.
Private burial will be in the Rosewood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019