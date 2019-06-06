Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Regina "Jeanne" Counts. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Send Flowers Obituary



Jeanne was born July 4, 1937, in Volga, W.Va.

After marrying the love of her life, Jeanne made her home in Tucson, Ariz., until July 2015 when she came to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Sue Counts.

She was a daughter of the late Pauline C. (Bailey) Sorbs and Theodore W. Maxson.

Jeanne was the widow of Harry A. Counts, who passed in 2011 in Tucson.

Jeanne enjoyed reading, puzzles and her pets. Her dog, Deuce will miss her and her lunchtime sandwiches.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Buffalo Township.

Jeanne is survived by her sons, Charles (Sue) Counts Sr. of Sarver, and Harry (Lisa) Counts of Tucson, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Charles (Sara) Counts Jr., Amanda (Ben) Winfield, Katelyn Counts, Harry Counts (Christina), Mike Counts, Tracy Moody, Chris Counts, Ryan (Jessica) McMichael and Anna McMichael.

Jeanne had 13 great- grandchildren and was able to meet her newest great-grandchild, Toby, shortly before her passing.

Jeanne is also survived by her brother, Carl (Mary) Maxson of Patriot, Ohio; and her sister, Carolyn Jeffries of Indianapolis, Ind. Jeanne's dear friends from Tucson also survive her.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Maxson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Fair Winds Manor for the care they provided our loved one.

COUNTS - Per her request, all services will be private for Viola Regina "Jeanne" Counts, who died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Burial will be held in Cedar Point Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Butler County Alliance for Children, 1015 E. Jefferson St., Suite B, Butler, PA 16001, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send a condolence, visit



