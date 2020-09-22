1/1
Violet Burd
Violet Burd, 88, of Cabot passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Quality Life Services, Fair Winds Manor.

Born on July 1, 1932, in Jefferson Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles Louis and Susanna Maude Walchesky.

Violet worked as a picker for the mushroom farm in Winfield.

She was a member of the Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Sarver, and a 41-year member of the Pine Grove Rovers Camping Club.

She enjoyed camping with her family, hosting live music gatherings at her home, singing in the Buffalo Presbyterian Church choir, sewing, crafting and cooking delicious meals for her family and friends.

Violet was a kind-hearted woman with a strong faith in God. One of her greatest joys was spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Randell (Maura) Burd of Harwick, and Raymond Burd of Freeport; seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. "Bill" Burd; her son, John Burd; and her 12 siblings.

BURD - Friends of Violet Burd, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jean Smith officiating.

Interment will follow at Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
September 22, 2020
So many memories of Violet and the Burd family over the years (decades!) She and my mom were such good friends. Remembering her laughter, caring, and love of life.
Bruce McCall
