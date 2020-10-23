Violet Jeanette "De" Vollrath, 79, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Jan. 5, 1941, in Zelienople, she was the daughter of the late Paul George Gebhardt Sr. and Violet Jeanette McMaster Gebhardt.
De loved gardening, her roses, and she especially loved her cats. She was an avid reader.
De will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
De leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Melissa "Missy" Richards and her husband, Keith, and Mark Vollrath; and her sister, Gertrude "Nancy" Daubenspeck.
In addition to her parents, De was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. "Popeye" Vollrath; and her nine brothers and sisters.
VOLLRATH - Arrangements for Violet Jeanette "De" Vollrath, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
.