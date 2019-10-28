Violetta E. (Michel) Collins, 95, of Butler passed away at The Orchards of Saxonburg on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Born March 14, 1924, in Butler she was a daughter of the late Peter A. and Viola (Smith) Michel.
She was a homemaker and did the books for Collins Garage in Herman for 28 years.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. She was past-president of the Christian Mothers, former secretary of the Church Council and a former member of the church choir.
She was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed music, playing cards with family and friends and gardening and canning.
Surviving are two sons, Ted (Janet) Collins and Roger (Juanita) Collins of Butler; a daughter-in-law, Carol Collins of Chicora; a son-in-law, Jeff Korbe; a sister-in-law, Rose Michel; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merl V. Collins, who died April 10, 2006. They were married Nov. 12, 1942.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Earl and Fred; one daughter, Lucille Korbe; a son-in-law, Gary McCue; four sisters; and three brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and nurses' aides at The Orchards of Saxonburg for taking good care of their mother.
COLLINS - Friends of Violetta E. (Michel) Collins, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, with the Rev. Ward and Gary Stakem to officiate.
Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 28, 2019