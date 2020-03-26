Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Jean Davis. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 832 E Brady Rd Cowansville , PA 16218 (724)-548-1905 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Jean (Bowser) Davis, 90, of Cowansville passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She was born May 24, 1929, in Kittanning, the daughter of Spurgeon and Florence (Campbell) Bowser, and had lived in the area all her life.

She was a longtime member of Union First Presbyterian Church. She was a longtime deacon, member of Golden Links, and was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher.

Virginia was a 35-year volunteer for Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scouts, serving on the council and as a leader. She also was a Card Club member.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Pete) Douglass of East Brady, Jackie (David) Scotka of Cowansville, Barb (Rich) Johns of Cowansville, and Sandi (Rob) Kapp of Cowansville; her brother, Bob (Esther) Bowser of Kittanning; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Davis; her son, Arnold "Sonny" Davis Jr.; her great-grandchild, Christopher Douglass; and a brother, William Bowser.

DAVIS - Due to the corona virus pandemic, private services will be held for Virginia Jean (Bowser) Davis, who died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and will take place at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Cowansville, with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's honor to Union First Presbyterian Church, 824 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218, or Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scouts.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit



