The family of Virginia "Ginny Lee" Grossi Kadunce, who passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, invites family and friends to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Virginia's nephew, the Rev. Anthony Joseph Grossi, O.S.B., will officiate.
Inurnment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019