Virginia L. Chuba, 82, of Butler passed away on Thursday.
Virginia was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late John and Marjorie Komar.
A 1955 graduate of Butler High School, she was a homemaker and also served as president of the Butler Cubs Ladies Auxiliary.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed mysteries.
Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Chuba Sr., her high school sweetheart, whom she married June 16, 1956.
She was the loving mother of Thomas J. Chuba Jr., Christopher R. Chuba, the late Lauren M. Chuba Smith, Bryan G. Chuba and Erik L. Chuba.
She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren.
CHUBA - Private arrangements for Virginia L. Chuba, who died Thursday, June 20, 2019, were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 25, 2019