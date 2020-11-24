Virginia L. "Ginia" Parker, 93, a lifelong well-known Chicora resident passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Virginia was born July 28, 1927, on the family farm in Chicora. She was the daughter of the late Boyd and Lottie Christie Holben.
She attended Center School in Donegal Township, and graduated from Chicora High School in 1947.
Virginia was a longtime active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora.
Ginia enjoyed ceramics, card club and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. In her earlier years, she had been employed by Gaisford's Pharmacy and Uber's Clothing in Chicora.
She was a consummate homemaker. The entire Parker family looked forward to Ginia's delicious Sunday dinners after church for many years.
Ginia was most always found baby-sitting at least one of her grandchildren. She, along with her sisters, took wonderful care of their mother, Lottie, for many years.
Virginia had been a resident at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, for the past 2½ years. Her family would like to thank the staff for their exceptional care and kindness.
Virginia married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. "Bob" Parker on May 14, 1948. Mr. Parker preceded her in death on March 31, 2018.
She was the beloved and cherished mother of six children, Kathleen Joan Michael and her husband, Dennis, of Beaver Falls, Cheryl Ruth Edwards and her husband, Thomas, of Chicora, Deborah Ann Reep of Stafford, Va., Beverly Diane Waltman and her husband, Frank, of Chicora, David Robert Parker and his wife, Connie, of Chicora, and Nancy Kay Parker and her husband, Anthony "Tony" Funderburgh, of Boulder, Colo.; and a sister, Barbara Ross of Miller's Creek, N.C.
Also surviving is her nephew, Rick Parker, who Ginia and Bob helped raise.
Virginia's pride and joy were her 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey and Kathy Michael, Bradley and Holly Michael, Shawn and Jen Michael, Eric Michael, Melinda and Eric Cunningham, Rachelle and Justin Coté, Megan and Warren Raishart, Benjamin Reep, Daniel and Jill Reep, Rebecca and Jon-Curtis Graney, Erin and Larry Kelmereit, Kristin and Rajat Arora, Ryan and Tabbi Waltman, Brian and Tina Parker, and Angela and Tommy Marshall.
Ginia looked forward to many visits with 26 great-grandchildren and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
PARKER - A private visitation and funeral service for Virginia L. "Ginia" Parker, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora. The Rev. Joseph Boomhower, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Chicora, will officiate.
Interment will be next to her husband at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Department, Drawer F, Chicora, PA 16025, or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
