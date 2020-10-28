1/
Virginia R. "Ginger" Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia R. "Ginger" Martin, 81, of Butler passed away, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born March 11, 1939, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Rodgers and Theresa (Cirillo) Rodgers Beck.

Ginger retired from the Butler VA Hospital, and currently worked at Skate Castle at the candy counter, where she loved all the kids.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, being a bartender at the K of C for duckpin bowling, scratch-off tickets and baking cookies for special events and Steelers games.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin C. Martin and his wife, Mary and their son, Aaron; and her daughter, Jayne Martin and her fiancé, Frank Cox, and Jayne's son, James "Tony" Matuke III.

She is also survived by four great-granddaughters, Jayden, Toni Kay, Myah and Avah Matuke; her siblings, Mary L. (Gordon) Payung, Theresa "Cis" (C. Jack) Beilstein, Judy Beilstein, Richard (Carolyn) Rodgers, Patricia Nicolazzo, Gerry (Keith) Morgan and Micky Rodgers; and one sister-in-law, Linda Rodgers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Mackrell and Joel Martin; her brother, John Rodgers; and her sister, Joann Rodgers.

MARTIN - Friends of Virginia R. "Ginger" Martin, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing, and also provide and wear a facial covering.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved