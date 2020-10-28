Virginia R. "Ginger" Martin, 81, of Butler passed away, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born March 11, 1939, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Rodgers and Theresa (Cirillo) Rodgers Beck.
Ginger retired from the Butler VA Hospital, and currently worked at Skate Castle at the candy counter, where she loved all the kids.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, being a bartender at the K of C for duckpin bowling, scratch-off tickets and baking cookies for special events and Steelers games.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin C. Martin and his wife, Mary and their son, Aaron; and her daughter, Jayne Martin and her fiancé, Frank Cox, and Jayne's son, James "Tony" Matuke III.
She is also survived by four great-granddaughters, Jayden, Toni Kay, Myah and Avah Matuke; her siblings, Mary L. (Gordon) Payung, Theresa "Cis" (C. Jack) Beilstein, Judy Beilstein, Richard (Carolyn) Rodgers, Patricia Nicolazzo, Gerry (Keith) Morgan and Micky Rodgers; and one sister-in-law, Linda Rodgers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Mackrell and Joel Martin; her brother, John Rodgers; and her sister, Joann Rodgers.
MARTIN - Friends of Virginia R. "Ginger" Martin, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing, and also provide and wear a facial covering.
