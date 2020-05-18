Virginia Robinson Maher, 88, of Arlington, Va., formerly of Parker, Pa., passed away Thursday evening, May 7, 2020, at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington following an illness.
Born in Parker on Oct. 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Flora Reichart Robinson.
She was a graduate of the former Parker High School, and was a retired secretary by profession.
Virginia was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Parker.
Surviving are a daughter, Virginia Ellen Maher and husband, Stewart Durell; and a granddaughter, Eliana of Bethesda, Md.; as well as a number of cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, June and Fred S. Bowser (Jr.) and Jane and Roy Crawford; and a brother, Richard Robinson.
MAHER - Following CDC and Pa. Department of Health guidelines, a family visitation and funeral service for Virginia Robinson Maher, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, will be held Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Parker with burial to follow in Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.