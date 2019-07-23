Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Yerger. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia M. Yerger, 90, of Jackson Township, passed away Sunday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Feb. 19, 1929, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late George Young and Myrtle Brudy Young.

Virginia was a faithful member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople, where she participated in the St. Anne's Guild and the choir. She also belonged to the Zelienople Senior Center.

Virginia enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing. She loved spending time with her special four-legged friend, her cat Midnight. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her twin daughters, Laurel A. Hefferan and her husband, Al, of Peters Township, and Holly M. Dillon and her husband, Kevin, of Gibsonia; her daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Yerger of Saxonburg; her grandchildren, Christopher Hefferan, Katelyn (Ben Jr.) Scherer, Shannon Hefferan, Eric (Rachele) Dillon and Kelly (Gary) Kretzler; and her great-grandchildren, Violet, Jacob and Maxx.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Yerger Sr., who passed away on Feb. 18, 2004; and her son, William Earl Yerger Jr.

YERGER - Friends of Virginia M. Yerger, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Virginia will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Cemetery in Zelienople.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053, or to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090.

