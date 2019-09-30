Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vito C. Morabito. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vito C. Morabito, 95, of Butler passed away Sept. 27, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest of Worthington.

He was born Nov. 7, 1923, in Renfrew, to the late Vito Carman Morabito and the late Catherine Marie Sarno Morabito.

Vito worked at Butler Armco in the wheel works department, then he went to security for 30 years.

He was a member of Nixon United Methodist Church.

Vito served in the U.S. Army Air Corps (Air Force) in World War II as a tail gunner. He flew 52 missions over Italy. Vito was passionate about the Air Force and wore his Air Force shirts and hats to show his love. He was amazed that so many people thanked him for his service and some people paid for his meals when he was out. Vito would always express his gratitude for anything anybody did for him. His B24 plane would come into the Butler Airport yearly and he would visit it every day. The pilot wanted to take him for a ride, which he declined. He loved to be in the parades every year whether walking, riding or on the back of a motorcycle.

He loved to play golf and every chance he got he would be out on the course with friends and family.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #778 of Lyndora and the Penn Township Veterans Association.

Vito is survived by one daughter, Joanne Morabito of Butler; two sons, Keefe (Mona) Morabito of Cape Coral, Fla., and Timothy Morabito of Kittaning; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Irvan) Syam, Gary (Melissa) Kline, Corey Morabito, Rob Latulola and Alex Latulola; 10 great grandchildren, Alexis, Christian, Zackery, Ethan, Ian S., Minah, Ian H., Noah, Landon and Dominic; sister, Judy (Frank) Colosimo; brother-in-law, Rex (Judy) Jewell; sister-in-law, Nancy Sarver; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie J. Morabito, whom he married on July 14, 1947, and who passed away on Nov. 25, 2018; two brothers; and two sisters.

MORABITO - Friends of Vito C. Morabito, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North Street, Butler.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor B.T. Gilligan of Nixon United Methodist Church officiating.

Private burial will take place in the Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the donor's favorite veteran's organization.

