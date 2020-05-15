Vivan D. Davis
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian D. Davis, 91, of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Oct. 10, 1928, in Dyer, Ind., she was a daughter of the late William and Marie Christenson Sons.
She had previously worked as a supply chain manager for the federal government.
She was a member of Parker Road Baptist Church in Florissant, Mo., where she enjoyed planning and participating in social gatherings at her church.
Surviving is her son, Jack (Carol) Davis of New Kensington; a daughter, Sharon (Tim) Smith of Allentown; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Hansen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Davis, who passed away Jan. 9, 2001; and her sister, Mildred.
DAVIS - Private interment for Vivian D. Davis, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved