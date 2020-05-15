Vivian D. Davis, 91, of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Oct. 10, 1928, in Dyer, Ind., she was a daughter of the late William and Marie Christenson Sons.
She had previously worked as a supply chain manager for the federal government.
She was a member of Parker Road Baptist Church in Florissant, Mo., where she enjoyed planning and participating in social gatherings at her church.
Surviving is her son, Jack (Carol) Davis of New Kensington; a daughter, Sharon (Tim) Smith of Allentown; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Hansen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Davis, who passed away Jan. 9, 2001; and her sister, Mildred.
DAVIS - Private interment for Vivian D. Davis, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2020.