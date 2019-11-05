Vivian Idella Tribble, 94, of Cynthiana, Ky., and formerly of Slippery Rock, passed away at her residence in Cynthiana on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was born Oct. 24, 1925, in Butler, to Charles Sylvester Diehl and LaCrete Marie McCormick Diehl.

Vivian married Harold William Tribble on April 12, 1946, and he survives her at the residence in Cynthiana.

Vivian was a homemaker and had worked as a cashier in the cafeteria at Slippery Rock Area High School.

She was a member of the Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church located in Harrisville.

Survivors include her husband, Harold at home; a daughter, Diann Anderson of Cynthiana; a son, David (Norma) Tribble of Mount Carmel, Tenn.; two sisters, Vanda Mae Bruster of Butler, and Alice Raskowsky of New Castle; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Russell Robert Tribble; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Tribble; a son-in-law, David Anderson; a brother, Russell Diehl; and her sisters, Eileen Steightner and Etoile Morey.

TRIBBLE - Friends of Vivian Idella Tribble, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Jones, pastor of the Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church presiding.

Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery, Harrisville.



