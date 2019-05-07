Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Jean Varner. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Jean Teer Varner, 85, of Saxonburg passed away on Monday at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Nov. 19, 1933, in Granger, Texas, she was the daughter of Arch Clay Teer and Minnie Ophelia Roberts Teer. Vivian lived in Granger until moving to Temple, Texas.

While attending Temple High School, she met classmate and future husband, Harold Lloyd Varner. She graduated Temple High School in 1951 and in later years, furthered her education attending the University of Maryland.

She was married in Biloxi, Miss., in December 1951, where her husband was serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

After her husband's discharge from the Air Force and college attendance, she worked as a legal secretary and homemaker in Houston, Texas, until her husband reentered the Air Force during the Vietnam War era. She accompanied him on a number of assignments, stretching from Phoenix, Ariz., to Lakenheath, England, ultimately achieving a retirement from the federal government as an executive secretary.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Missouri City, Texas.

Vivian was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years; three daughters, Kimble M. (Richard) Lemen of Canton, Ga., Karen E. (Tom) Phillips of Cabot, and Kelly A. (Robert) Young of Seaford, Va.; six grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Ryan, Rochelle "Shelly," Matthew and Steven; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Isabel, Derek and Beau, and one due in July.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings.

VARNER - There will be no visitation or services for Vivian Jean Teer Varner, who died Monday, May 6, 2019.

Graveside services for the family will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. As they were inseparable in life, she will be interred and will await her husband to join her.

Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit



Vivian Jean Teer Varner, 85, of Saxonburg passed away on Monday at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.Born Nov. 19, 1933, in Granger, Texas, she was the daughter of Arch Clay Teer and Minnie Ophelia Roberts Teer. Vivian lived in Granger until moving to Temple, Texas.While attending Temple High School, she met classmate and future husband, Harold Lloyd Varner. She graduated Temple High School in 1951 and in later years, furthered her education attending the University of Maryland.She was married in Biloxi, Miss., in December 1951, where her husband was serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.After her husband's discharge from the Air Force and college attendance, she worked as a legal secretary and homemaker in Houston, Texas, until her husband reentered the Air Force during the Vietnam War era. She accompanied him on a number of assignments, stretching from Phoenix, Ariz., to Lakenheath, England, ultimately achieving a retirement from the federal government as an executive secretary.She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Missouri City, Texas.Vivian was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 67 years; three daughters, Kimble M. (Richard) Lemen of Canton, Ga., Karen E. (Tom) Phillips of Cabot, and Kelly A. (Robert) Young of Seaford, Va.; six grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Ryan, Rochelle "Shelly," Matthew and Steven; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Isabel, Derek and Beau, and one due in July.She was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings.VARNER - There will be no visitation or services for Vivian Jean Teer Varner, who died Monday, May 6, 2019.Graveside services for the family will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. As they were inseparable in life, she will be interred and will await her husband to join her.Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close