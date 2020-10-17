1/1
Vivian Jean Wigton
Vivian Jean Wigton, 81, of Cochranton passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
She was born July 29, 1939, in Chicora, a daughter of Milton and Lauretta McCullough Grazier.
Vivian married Donald Wigton on Oct. 25, 1958.
Vivian graduated from Karns City High School.
She was employed by the telephone company in Butler and Meadville, Morco, Elbys Restaurant and Wigton Chiropractic.
She was a member of the Cochranton Community Church, and was a woman of great faith. Right up until her death she said, "God is still on the throne."
Vivian enjoyed helping at church camps and Vacation Bible school. She taught at the Good News Club and volunteered at the American Cancer Society.
Vivian's greatest accomplishments were her marriage to Don for 62 years, helping raise her grandchildren and caring for her mom. Her favorite memories were family dinners and holidays, taking her children and grandchildren to church camps, and also climbing the hill behind Compadres with her grandsons.
Vivian enjoyed reading and sitting by the water.
She is survived by her children, Donald K. Wigton of Cochranton, Chris B. (Lauren) Wigton of Cochranton, and Susan D. (Aaron) Baker of Conneaut Lake; her grandchildren, Nick (Gina), Andy (Sydney) and Braden Baker, and Nate and Zac Wigton; and her brother, Wayne (Diane) Grazier of South Carolina.
Vivian is also survived by her special friends, Susan Gould, and Tom and Darlene Ford.
In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford and Kenneth Grazier; and her sister, Lucille Grazier Freshcorn.
WIGTON - Visitation for Vivian Jean Wigton, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Cochranton Community Church, 3993 E. Church St., Cochranton.
The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. John Authenreith presiding.
Interment will be in Cochranton Cemetery.
Dickson Family Funeral Home, 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made in Vivian's name to the Cochranton Public Library, 107 W. Pine St., Cochranton, PA 16314.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dickson Family Funeral Home
123 S Franklin St
Cochranton, PA 16314
(814) 425-2895
