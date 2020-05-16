Vonda "Suzzie" Young of Hudson, Iowa, died at home April 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and her ever-faithful dog, Aggie.
She was born March 25, 1955, in Henderson, Ky., to Woodring and Vonda Fryer.
She attended Henderson City High School and completed her degree as an electronics technician.
Through the years, she was a very hard worker, but especially enjoyed helping and caring for others.
She loved camping with her family and friends and enjoyed traveling and visiting new places.
She attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church and relied on her faith to give her strength for her well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her dedicated husband, David Young.
She is also survived by her loving son, Randy Chadwell, and his girlfriend, Rosalyn Pena; and her devoted daughter, Nichole, and her husband, Tim Wheelock.
She especially enjoyed being Me-Maw to her four granddaughters, Keira and Kalista Chadwell, and Joey and Dylen Wheelock.
She was also a beloved sister to Becky Williams, Buzzy and Billy Fryer, Juli Daniels and Patti Arnett.
YOUNG - Due to the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time for Vonda "Suzzie" Young, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
There will be a celebration of her life planned for a future date.
Arrangements were handled by Cedar Memorial, Iowa Cremation, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the following organizations: PETPALS at www.petpalscedarvalley.org, or P.O. Box 373, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, which is a local charity that provides animal assisted therapy and activities programs to care centers such as hospitals, nursing homes and day care centers; or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
She was born March 25, 1955, in Henderson, Ky., to Woodring and Vonda Fryer.
She attended Henderson City High School and completed her degree as an electronics technician.
Through the years, she was a very hard worker, but especially enjoyed helping and caring for others.
She loved camping with her family and friends and enjoyed traveling and visiting new places.
She attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church and relied on her faith to give her strength for her well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her dedicated husband, David Young.
She is also survived by her loving son, Randy Chadwell, and his girlfriend, Rosalyn Pena; and her devoted daughter, Nichole, and her husband, Tim Wheelock.
She especially enjoyed being Me-Maw to her four granddaughters, Keira and Kalista Chadwell, and Joey and Dylen Wheelock.
She was also a beloved sister to Becky Williams, Buzzy and Billy Fryer, Juli Daniels and Patti Arnett.
YOUNG - Due to the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time for Vonda "Suzzie" Young, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
There will be a celebration of her life planned for a future date.
Arrangements were handled by Cedar Memorial, Iowa Cremation, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the following organizations: PETPALS at www.petpalscedarvalley.org, or P.O. Box 373, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, which is a local charity that provides animal assisted therapy and activities programs to care centers such as hospitals, nursing homes and day care centers; or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.