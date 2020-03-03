Waford "Denton" Dailey III, 86, of Cranberry Township passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 while under the care of Concordia of Franklin Park.
Born Aug. 17, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Waford Denton Dailey II and Dora Lockley Dailey.
Denton proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He enjoyed working at the Butler Auto Auction in Cranberry Township, and as a ticket taker for Steelers and Pirates games, alongside some of his friends. He especially enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and midget league football.
Denton will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Denton J. Dailey of Butler; his three grandchildren, Thomas (Lauren) Fletcher, Susan (Brandon) Harlan and Wayne Dailey; his four great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke and Elizabeth Harlan, and Josephine Belle Fletcher; his brother, Wayne (Linda) Dailey of Pittsburgh; three nephews and one niece, Randy, Jon, Andrew and Melissa; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Denton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne B. Johnston Dailey, whom he married on Oct. 13, 1956, and who passed away May 24, 2018; his daughter, Terri Lynn Fletcher, who passed away in 2013; and a brother, David Dailey.
DAILEY - A memorial service in celebration of the life of Waford "Denton" Dailey III, who died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020