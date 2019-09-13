Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Albert Stephenson. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Calling hours 11:00 AM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Albert Stephenson, 72, of Slippery Rock, Worth Township, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

He was born March 27, 1947, in Ellwood City, the oldest son of Albert Ellis Stephenson and Dorothy Arlene Boyd Stephenson.

He married Mary Frances Johnson on Feb. 19, 1971.

After graduating from Butler High School and New Castle School of Trades, Walter was hired at Slippery Rock University, where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 2003.

He enjoyed RV camping and square dancing with his bride.

Walter was known by many nicknames by those who loved him best, including Butch, Slim and Pappy. He was always first in line to help his friends and family, especially when it involved using his truck, tractor or trailer. He was the strongest man we knew.

Survivors include his wife, Mary, at home; two daughters, Jodi S. (Dennis) Sarver of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Julie M. (Daniel) Schultheis of Hillsville, Va.; a sister, Esther (David) Fennell of Saxonburg; a brother, Joseph (Rose) Stephenson of Prospect; five grandchildren, Jesse and Olivia Sarver, and Elizabeth, Joshua and Sarah Schultheis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

STEPHENSON - The family of Walter Albert Stephenson, who died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019

