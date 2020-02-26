Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Andrew "Wally" Hudak. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Andrew "Wally" Hudak, 66, of Butler passed away Tuesday evening at his residence.

Born Sept. 17, 1953, in Butler, he was a son of the late Bernard S. Hudak Sr. and Jean Kieszkowski Hudak.

He was a member of Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church.

Walt was employed as an equipment operator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Before that, he worked at Pullman Standard, until the plant closed in 1982.

He was a lifetime member of Unionville Volunteer Fire Department. He was an EMT/firefighter for 40 years and he spent countless hours serving the fire department. He also was a member of the Moose in Butler; the R.C. Men's Club in Herman, the Butler County Law Enforcement Association, and numerous fire companies.

His many hobbies included gardening and watching NASCAR. He was able to fix anything, and he loved spending time in his garage with his tools. Wally also enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Collins Hudak, whom he married July 15, 1978; two children, Lee Ann Sherman and her husband, Trevor, of Connoquenessing, and Matthew A. Hudak and his companion, Rachel M. Barlow, of Butler; two grandchildren, Lily and Charlotte Sherman of Connoquenessing; two sisters, Julie Ekas of Deer Park, Texas, and Elaine Wogan and her husband, John, of Butler; three sisters-in-law, Gail Scott, Mary Lou Beilstein and Lois Eakin, all of Herman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Walt is also survived by his furry friend, Cocoa.

HUDAK - The family of Walter Andrew "Wally" Hudak, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Nick Argentieri officiating.

The family requests memorial donations to Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St., Butler PA 16001.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

