Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter B. Rev. Hehman. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA 16127 (724)-458-7790 Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Walter B. Hehman of Grove City passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Orchard Manor following a lengthy illness. He was 78.

Walter was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Pittsburgh, to Walter N. and Ruth (Lewis) Hehman.

He married Barbara Ann Young on Sept. 2, 1967.

Walter grew up in the Knoxville area of Pittsburgh, and graduated from Carrick High School in 1959.

He worked in the family floral business at Frank F. Hehman and Son's, until August of 1969.

He attended the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University and received his A.B. from Geneva College. He earned his M. Div. at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1974.

He served churches in Georgetown, West Bridgewater, Beaver Falls, Connoquesnessing/Renfrew, and Brockway, Pa.

Walter served on the Butler District Board of Ordained Ministry and on the Town and Country Ministries.

Following his retirement in 2006, he served as part-time chaplain at Orchard Manor.

He loved gardening, reading, camping and spending time at the beach.

He is survived by his wife, Barb at home; a daughter, Jodi Ozmun of Butler; a son, Walter "Wally" Jr. and his wife, Sereina, of Ellwood City; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Jeanne Hehman of Grove City, and Carol Probst Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harleigh Hehman.

HEHMAN - A private family funeral for the Rev. Walter B. Hehman, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Burial will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, Pa.

A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Orchard Manor Activities Fund, 20 Orchard Dr., Grove City, PA 16127, or Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

Please visit



The Rev. Walter B. Hehman of Grove City passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Orchard Manor following a lengthy illness. He was 78.Walter was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Pittsburgh, to Walter N. and Ruth (Lewis) Hehman.He married Barbara Ann Young on Sept. 2, 1967.Walter grew up in the Knoxville area of Pittsburgh, and graduated from Carrick High School in 1959.He worked in the family floral business at Frank F. Hehman and Son's, until August of 1969.He attended the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University and received his A.B. from Geneva College. He earned his M. Div. at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1974.He served churches in Georgetown, West Bridgewater, Beaver Falls, Connoquesnessing/Renfrew, and Brockway, Pa.Walter served on the Butler District Board of Ordained Ministry and on the Town and Country Ministries.Following his retirement in 2006, he served as part-time chaplain at Orchard Manor.He loved gardening, reading, camping and spending time at the beach.He is survived by his wife, Barb at home; a daughter, Jodi Ozmun of Butler; a son, Walter "Wally" Jr. and his wife, Sereina, of Ellwood City; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Jeanne Hehman of Grove City, and Carol Probst Pittsburgh.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harleigh Hehman.HEHMAN - A private family funeral for the Rev. Walter B. Hehman, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.Burial will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, Pa.A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Orchard Manor Activities Fund, 20 Orchard Dr., Grove City, PA 16127, or Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close