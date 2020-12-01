Walter Burns, 81, of Cabot passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1939, in Kittanning, and was the son of the late Samuel Elmer and Katherine (Bobberts) Burns.
Walter and his wife, Sally, had owned Burn's Market on Route 422. After selling the business, he had worked at Goodwill for many years.
He had been a member of the Happy Hunters and the Butler County Horseshoe League. Walt loved bowling and had belonged to bowling leagues.
Surviving are his sons, Michael Burns of Cabot, and Timothy (Sharon) Burns of Summerville, S.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Ann (King) Burns, who passed away Oct. 17, 2011.
BURNS - Private services and burial will be held for Walter Burns, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
