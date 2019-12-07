Walter E. Novak, 62, of Slippery Rock passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019.
He was the son of the late Walter and Martha Novak.
He was a graduate of North Allegheny High School.
An outdoor enthusiast, Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and numerous hobbies.
His career as a moving van operator spanned over 40 years.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife of over 41 years, Germaine "Sis" Novak; his daughters, Katie (Michael) Ryan and Emily (Nicolas) Landon; and his grandchildren, Violet, Abel, Anastasia and Claire.
He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Ferguson, Susie (Ken) Vendevort, Jan (Ried) Keyes and David Novak; and the family's 21- year-old cat, Baby Ray (Dodalicious).
A special thank you to all of the friends and family who have helped Walter along this journey.
NOVAK - Services will be held privately for Walter E. Novak, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in thanks to the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019