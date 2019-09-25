Walter James Antoszyk, 62, of Harrisville passed away from a lingering illness Sept. 21, 2019.
Born at 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 25, 1956, in Natrona Heights, Walt was the son of the late Walter Antoszyk and Evelyn Acquavita Antoszyk of New Haven Court, Butler.
He was a truck driver for Allegheny Ludlum Steel until his retirement in 2007.
He loved hunting, fishing, his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and most of all his Dobermans, Amy, Candy and Zeus.
Walt is survived by his mother; his sisters, Rosemary (Gene) Kriley and Marie (Don) Pyler; his brother, Steve (Terri) Antoszyk; his niece, Shelby Antoszyk of Butler; and his nephews, Stush Antoszyk of Butler, Brad (Tanya) Kriley of Butler, and Eric (Donna) Kriley of Virginia.
Walter lived a very quiet life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
ANTOSZYK - Funeral services will be private for Walter James Antoszyk, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019