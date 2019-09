Walter James Antoszyk, 62, of Harrisville passed away from a lingering illness Sept. 21, 2019.Born at 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 25, 1956, in Natrona Heights, Walt was the son of the late Walter Antoszyk and Evelyn Acquavita Antoszyk of New Haven Court, Butler.He was a truck driver for Allegheny Ludlum Steel until his retirement in 2007.He loved hunting, fishing, his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and most of all his Dobermans, Amy, Candy and Zeus.Walt is survived by his mother; his sisters, Rosemary (Gene) Kriley and Marie (Don) Pyler; his brother, Steve (Terri) Antoszyk; his niece, Shelby Antoszyk of Butler; and his nephews, Stush Antoszyk of Butler, Brad (Tanya) Kriley of Butler, and Eric (Donna) Kriley of Virginia.Walter lived a very quiet life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.ANTOSZYK - Funeral services will be private for Walter James Antoszyk, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com