Walter John Doss, 73, passed away from complications of diabetes on Aug. 10 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
John was born on Feb. 16, 1946, in Butler.
He graduated from Gannon University in Erie, and he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
John moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1990.
John is survived by his twin daughters, Erin and Nicole; and his three brothers, Gary, Daryl and Brian.
DOSS - No services are planned for Walter John Doss, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019