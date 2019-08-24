Butler Eagle

Walter John "John" Doss

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter John "John" Doss.
Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-344-1497
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter John Doss, 73, passed away from complications of diabetes on Aug. 10 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
John was born on Feb. 16, 1946, in Butler.
He graduated from Gannon University in Erie, and he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
John moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1990.
John is survived by his twin daughters, Erin and Nicole; and his three brothers, Gary, Daryl and Brian.
DOSS - No services are planned for Walter John Doss, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.


logo
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.