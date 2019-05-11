Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter M. Mendus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born June 25, 1925, in Butler, he was the son of the late Lewis and Nellie Mendus.

Mr. Mendus was a member of Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Ocala. He was a volunteer in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel at the church.

Before his move to Ocala in 2010, Mr. Mendus was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Annandale, Va., where he also volunteered in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel and served as an usher.

He was an honorary lifetime third degree member of the Knights of Columbus at his church council in Ocala, and in his prior council, the Pope John Paul II Council in Fairfax, Va.

He earned a BS degree in electronics and was a registered professional engineer.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, where he designed and developed electronic training aids for use in the Air Force Radio and Communications schools. In 2012, Mr. Mendus flew on a final honor flight for veterans from Ocala to Washington, D.C., to see the World War II Memorial.

After his military service, he worked for and retired from Bechtel Power Corp., where he held the position of chief quality engineer.

Mr. Mendus is survived by his sisters, Blanche Kurnal and Genevieve Natali; along with 12 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Grimm Mendus; his brothers, Ralph Mendus and Alfred Mendus; and his sister, Lucille Druga.

MENDUS - A Mass for Walter M. Mendus, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, was celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, Fla.

Walter Mendus was laid to rest on Friday, April 12, 2019, beside his wife at National Memorial Park, in Falls Church, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .







Walter M. Mendus of Ocala, Fla., died on April 1 at the Legacy House in Ocala.Born June 25, 1925, in Butler, he was the son of the late Lewis and Nellie Mendus.Mr. Mendus was a member of Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Ocala. He was a volunteer in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel at the church.Before his move to Ocala in 2010, Mr. Mendus was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Annandale, Va., where he also volunteered in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel and served as an usher.He was an honorary lifetime third degree member of the Knights of Columbus at his church council in Ocala, and in his prior council, the Pope John Paul II Council in Fairfax, Va.He earned a BS degree in electronics and was a registered professional engineer.He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, where he designed and developed electronic training aids for use in the Air Force Radio and Communications schools. In 2012, Mr. Mendus flew on a final honor flight for veterans from Ocala to Washington, D.C., to see the World War II Memorial.After his military service, he worked for and retired from Bechtel Power Corp., where he held the position of chief quality engineer.Mr. Mendus is survived by his sisters, Blanche Kurnal and Genevieve Natali; along with 12 nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Grimm Mendus; his brothers, Ralph Mendus and Alfred Mendus; and his sister, Lucille Druga.MENDUS - A Mass for Walter M. Mendus, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, was celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, Fla.Walter Mendus was laid to rest on Friday, April 12, 2019, beside his wife at National Memorial Park, in Falls Church, Va.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Butler Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations