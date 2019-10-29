Walter Walowen, 90, of Aurora, Colo., passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born in Butler, where he lived until he graduated from Butler High School and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for 30 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the USS Boston.
He and his family of six lived in many places while in the Navy, including Massachusetts, Texas, Alaska and Puerto Rico.
Retiring to Aurora, Colo., afforded him the opportunity to pursue his favorite hobbies: hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his sons, Allen George Walowen of Englewood, Colo., and Walter J. (Pamela) Walowen of Harbeson, Del.; a granddaughter, Amy Allison Walowen of Delaware; his sisters, Olga Cochran of Butler, Nellie Kuzmenchuk of Tabernacle, N.J., and Mary Ann Zulich of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Marie (Ondrizek) Walowen; a son, Charles Francis Walowen; a daughter, Gemma Marie Walowen; his second wife, Lila Mae (Grubaugh) Walowen; and his brothers, George Walowen, Victor Walowen and Frank Walowen.
WALOWEN - A memorial service for Walter Walowen, who died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Calvary Cemetery in Butler. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
Interment, including full military honors, will follow the service.
Arrangements completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019