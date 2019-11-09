Wanda J. Unverzagt, 85, of Hilliards passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her residence.
Wanda was born on March 9, 1934, in Boyers, and was the daughter of the late Earl J. Stevens and the late Bessie Violet Seaton Stevens.
She was a beautician for many years and was a former member of Hilliards Methodist Church.
Wanda is survived by her children, Sid (Deb) Unverzagt and Vernie Sue (Greg) Young; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by one sister, Mrs. Joel (Shirley) Mackay of Butler.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie, who passed away on Aug. 25, 2002; one son, Rodney, who passed away Aug. 17, 2013; and two sisters and three brothers.
UNVERZAGT - Services and burial were private for Wanda J. Unverzagt, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 9, 2019