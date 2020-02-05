Wanda Jean Weidner, 95, of New Sewickley Township was called to Heaven Sunday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2020, after a short illness.
Born Dec. 10, 1924, in Mars, she was the daughter of the late Paul "Dutch" and Edna Bowers Hager.
A 1943 graduate of Mars High School, she worked at Mine Safety in Callery, making gas masks for the U.S. military during World War II.
She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mars.
Wanda Jean had been a member of the Mars VFD Ladies Auxiliary, which is where she met her husband, William O. Weidner. He died May 13, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Ross.
She had a love for all animals, especially horses, dogs and cats.
Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Morrison of Baden; two sons, Ted Weidner of New Sewickley Township, and Todd (Michele) Weidner of Economy borough; her grandchildren, Brandon Walker, Dana Lee, Corey Walker and Amanda Weidner; and her great-grandchildren, Brynn, Tristan, Alyssa, Rowan and Lucienne.
WEIDNER - Arrangements for Wanda Jean Weidner, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, are being handled by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Private services will be held with burial in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 411, Mars, PA 16046.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020