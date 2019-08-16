Wanda L. Cranmer, 76, of Butler passed away
Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
B o r n Feb. 9, 1943, in Renfrew, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Twila B. Wilson Heitzer.
She was a member of First Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Wanda was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
Surviving are her husband,
Clifford L. Cranmer, whom she married Sept. 12, 1964; three sons, Clifford Lee Cranmer of Chicora, Joseph E. Cranmer of Butler, and Edward L.(Deborah) Cranmer of Chicora; two granddaughters, Autumn Cranmer of Ohio, and Sierra Cranmer of Butler; a grandson, Ethan; her brother, Ray Heitzer of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and a sister.
CRANMER - Friends of Wanda L. Cranmer, who died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019