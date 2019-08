Wanda L. Cranmer, 76, of Butler passed awayThursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.B o r n Feb. 9, 1943, in Renfrew, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Twila B. Wilson Heitzer.She was a member of First Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.Wanda was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.Surviving are her husband,Clifford L. Cranmer, whom she married Sept. 12, 1964; three sons, Clifford Lee Cranmer of Chicora, Joseph E. Cranmer of Butler, and Edward L.(Deborah) Cranmer of Chicora; two granddaughters, Autumn Cranmer of Ohio, and Sierra Cranmer of Butler; a grandson, Ethan; her brother, Ray Heitzer of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and a sister.CRANMER - Friends of Wanda L. Cranmer, who died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com