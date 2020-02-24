Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Anthony Church 232 Boyers Road Harrisville , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony Church 232 Boyers Road Harrisville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Waneeta Gay Glenn-Kelly, 77, of Grove City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

She was born Monday, March 23, 1942, to Gaylord H. and Amber L. (Hutchison) Glenn, in Grove City.

She attended Harrisville High School in Harrisville, Pa.

Waneeta married Burdette W. Kelly on June 29, 1959.

Waneeta worked with the Slippery Rock Area School District food service. After 30 years of service, she retired.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Forestville, Pa. Waneeta enjoyed helping with bingo at the church.

She was an avid reader and always had a book or her Kindle close by. Waneeta enjoyed cooking, and there was not a recipe or technique she could not successfully and deliciously accomplish.

She cherished time spent with her family and friends, whether savoring a lunch out or a family dinner. Waneeta loved visiting while sitting on her back porch watching the hummingbirds, deer, or the beautiful flowers she had every summer.

One event Waneeta looked forward to each year was hosting the Glenn Family Memorial Day picnic.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, other survivors include two daughters, Terry Ann (David)

Waneeta was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Norma L. (Leon) Thompson of Slippery Rock.

Waneeta wanted to extend a special thank you to Kindred at Home Hospice for the special and tender care they gave to her.

GLENN-KELLY - The family of Waneeta Gay Glenn-Kelly, who died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony Church, 232 Boyers Road, Harrisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony's Church. Father Stephen Neff will preside over the services.

Interment will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Harrisville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Kindred at Home Hospice, 312 Wilmington Road, Suite 108, New Castle, Pa., 16105, or The , 302 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15205.



Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 24, 2020

