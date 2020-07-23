1/1
Warren James McCall
1926 - 2020
Warren James McCall of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 93.
Warren was born Nov. 20, 1926, in McConnell, W.Va., and was the son of the late Lee and Florence Fleeger McCall.
Warren proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy as a medic during World War II. He was stationed in the Philippines.
Following the war, Mr. McCall studied for his trade as a tool and die maker. He began his career working for Faul and Son in Niles, Ohio, and then he worked at Packard Electric for 30 years, until his retirement in 1999.
He was a member and a deacon for Bolindale Christian Church.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing to relax as well as working puzzles. He took great pleasure in traveling. He loved to go on rides, especially back to Butler, where he grew up.
Mr. McCall is survived by his wife, Ruth Schultz Nutter McCall, whom he married May 25, 1977; three daughters, Donna (George) Smith of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Kathy (Ronald) McClure of Niles, Ohio, and Rebecca Sturgeon of Girard, Ohio; a son, Warren E. (Robin) McCall of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Sadie, whom he loved to spoil.
In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Magstrak McCall, who passed away Jan. 1, 1980; his stepfather, Milan "Mike" Bokan, whom he was very close to; three sisters, Madeline Kearns, Fern McCullough, and his infant sister, Avanel McCall; a brother, Luther McCall; two grandchildren, Heather Dunlap and Amy McCall; and a great-great-granddaughter, Juniper Judice.
MCCALL - Due to the current health risks, there will be no calling hours or funeral service for Warren James McCall, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Interment will take place in Kerr Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of WM Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, Ohio.
Please visit www.nicholasfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services
614 Warren Ave
Niles, OH 44446
330-505-6196
