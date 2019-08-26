Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 (724)-735-2671 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne C. Donaldson, 88, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Friday at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born Feb. 13, 1931, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Spurgeon J. Donaldson and Susie Ivel Donaldson.

Wayne graduated from Clintonville High School in 1949. After graduating, he became a licensed pilot and for 61 years he was an avid flyer.

Wayne served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force.

He was the former owner of Harrisville Hardware and then owned and operated Montgomery Block Inc.

On July 30, 1979, Wayne married Betty Martin, and she survives. Together the couple celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Wayne was a member of the Harrisville American Legion, Harrisville Lions Club, Harrisville Fire Department, Harrisville Council, Experimental Air Craft Association, and Harrisville United Methodist Church, and he was a past master of Cedar Lodge 800.

Wayne was a former publisher of the Harrisville Hilites newspaper and was one of the original organizers of the Harrisville fireworks.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Mark Donaldson, and his wife, Patti, of Butler; his daughter, Lynn D. Scarnati of Mentor, Ohio; his stepchildren, Gary Turner and his wife, Wendy, of Harrisville, Jill Kellogg and her husband, Joe, of Slippery Rock, and Jay Turner and his wife, Carol, of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Mary Simmons of East Palestine, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Scott C. Donaldson; two brothers, Delbert Donaldson and Charles Donaldson; and a brother in law, Daniel Simmons.

DONALDSON - The family of Wayne C. Donaldson, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. William E. Hastings of Seneca United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will follow at Prairie Cemetery.

V.E.T.S. Ceremonial Squad of Franklin will perform full military honors Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent in Wayne's memory to Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, PA 16038 or Harrisville Fire Department, 313 E. Mercer St., Harrisville, PA 16038.

Friends can email condolences by visiting







Wayne C. Donaldson, 88, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Friday at Sharon Regional Hospital.Born Feb. 13, 1931, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Spurgeon J. Donaldson and Susie Ivel Donaldson.Wayne graduated from Clintonville High School in 1949. After graduating, he became a licensed pilot and for 61 years he was an avid flyer.Wayne served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force.He was the former owner of Harrisville Hardware and then owned and operated Montgomery Block Inc.On July 30, 1979, Wayne married Betty Martin, and she survives. Together the couple celebrated 40 years of marriage.Wayne was a member of the Harrisville American Legion, Harrisville Lions Club, Harrisville Fire Department, Harrisville Council, Experimental Air Craft Association, and Harrisville United Methodist Church, and he was a past master of Cedar Lodge 800.Wayne was a former publisher of the Harrisville Hilites newspaper and was one of the original organizers of the Harrisville fireworks.Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Mark Donaldson, and his wife, Patti, of Butler; his daughter, Lynn D. Scarnati of Mentor, Ohio; his stepchildren, Gary Turner and his wife, Wendy, of Harrisville, Jill Kellogg and her husband, Joe, of Slippery Rock, and Jay Turner and his wife, Carol, of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Mary Simmons of East Palestine, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Scott C. Donaldson; two brothers, Delbert Donaldson and Charles Donaldson; and a brother in law, Daniel Simmons.DONALDSON - The family of Wayne C. Donaldson, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. William E. Hastings of Seneca United Methodist Church officiating.Interment will follow at Prairie Cemetery.V.E.T.S. Ceremonial Squad of Franklin will perform full military honors Wednesday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent in Wayne's memory to Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, PA 16038 or Harrisville Fire Department, 313 E. Mercer St., Harrisville, PA 16038.Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close