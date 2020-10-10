1/1
Wayne C. Eckert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne C. Eckert, 81, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in McKeesport, he was the son of the late William and Helen Winkelvoss Eckert.
Wayne had worked in the asphalt paving business and had worked at Northern Industries, I.A., Slebodnik Paving and Trumbull.
He had attended Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Sheaffer Eckert, whom he married Aug. 20, 1960, celebrating 60 years this past August; two sons, Dirk Eckert (Pam) of West Sunbury, and Eric Eckert (Jenny) of Sarver; two grandchildren, Wayne and Alyshia Eckert; a brother, Craig Eckert (Nancy) of Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Craig Sheaffer (Sherry) of Frewsburg, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Donald and Dolores.
ECKERT - Arrangements for Wayne C. Eckert, who died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, were private and were under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial was in Glade Run Cemetery, Middlesex Township.
Memorials in his memory may be sent to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved