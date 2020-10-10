Wayne C. Eckert, 81, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in McKeesport, he was the son of the late William and Helen Winkelvoss Eckert.
Wayne had worked in the asphalt paving business and had worked at Northern Industries, I.A., Slebodnik Paving and Trumbull.
He had attended Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Sheaffer Eckert, whom he married Aug. 20, 1960, celebrating 60 years this past August; two sons, Dirk Eckert (Pam) of West Sunbury, and Eric Eckert (Jenny) of Sarver; two grandchildren, Wayne and Alyshia Eckert; a brother, Craig Eckert (Nancy) of Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Craig Sheaffer (Sherry) of Frewsburg, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Donald and Dolores.
ECKERT - Arrangements for Wayne C. Eckert, who died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, were private and were under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial was in Glade Run Cemetery, Middlesex Township.
Memorials in his memory may be sent to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.