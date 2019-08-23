Butler Eagle

Wayne H. Varner (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Wayne H. Varner, 77, of Harmony passed away peacefully on Thursday after a four-year struggle with dementia.
Wayne was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Ellwood City, and was the only child of the late Myrtle J. and Alonzo I. Varner.
Wayne graduated from Zelienople High School, Garfield Business School and furthered his business studies at Robert Morris.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1963, and the U.S. Army Reserve until 1968.
He was vice president at Fidelity Savings & Loan from 1963 to 1969, and belonged to the Zelienople Lions Club during this time.
He worked as a stockbroker from 1970 until 1987, and was employed by Betar Waddel & Co., R.C. Towne, Simpson Emery Co., First Pittsburgh Security Co., and the Trimbur Security Co. He was also a past member of the Zelienople American Legion and Hartmann's golf leagues.
He was a part-owner in Pittsburgh Sports Collectibles from 1980 to 1985. In 1988, he became a partner in Pittsburgh Doubleheaders, both companies specializing in baseball cards and sports memorabilia.
In 1994, he founded Shoebox Cards, which at one time published the country's largest mail order catalog of rare and vintage baseball cards. He attended nearly every National Sports Collectors convention since the inception in 1980.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn, whom he married on July 14, 1967; two daughters, Michelle O'Shea (Patrick) of Harmony, and Tiffany Varner of Tallmadge, Ohio; and his seven treasured grandchildren, Patrick, Keegan, Finnegan, Shealin, Delaney, McGinnis and McGuire O'Shea, all of Harmony.
VARNER - Friends of Wayne H. Varner, who died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
An outdoor memorial service, led by the Rev. Peggy Suhr-Barkley, will follow at 5 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Stone Church, 235 Stone Church Road, Harmony. Wayne requests that visitors dress in bright colors or their favorite team sports gear.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seneca Valley Junior Football Association North, c/o 141 Bucks Road, Cranberry Township PA 16066, or The in memory of Wayne.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Wayne's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
