Wayne Lewis Marburger, 73, of Slippery Rock, passed away at his residence Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was born in Evans City Aug. 28, 1946, to Harry Lester Marburger and Mary Elizabeth Baker Marburger. He married Linda I. Poskey on Oct. 22, 1966.

Wayne worked at Shockey Excavating and prior to that he worked at Pullman Standard in Butler.

He was a Clay Township supervisor.

Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was well skilled in plumbing, electrical and mechanical work. He enjoyed tinkering at his camp and in his garage. Most of all, he enjoyed getting together with family and vacationing. He enjoyed riding his Harley with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; his daughter, Teresa A. (Alan) Cottrill of Slippery Rock; his son, Layne L. Marburger of Slippery Rock; his sister, Ruth (Jim) Blank of Evans City; his brothers, Edward (Sylvia) Marburger of Renfrew and Robert Marburger of Evans City; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Marburger.

MARBUGER - Family of Wayne Lewis Marburger, who died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock 3 p.m. Wednesday until the service at 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. James Lewis of Butler presiding.

Memorial contributions may be given to your local food bank.







