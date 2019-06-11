Wayne M. Johnson, 79, of Cabot passed away on Sunday at the Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born on June 15, 1939, in Sagamore, Pa., to Alvin and Anna (Potts) Johnson.
Wayne worked as a glassworker for PPG Industries in Ford City.
He graduated from Shannock Valley High School in 1957.
He enjoyed archery, hunting and fishing.
Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sonja "Sandy" Johnson, whom he married Nov. 19, 1960; a son, Brian K. (Jenny) Johnson of Kittanning; two sisters, Marlene (Clifford) Anderson of Chicora, and Lorna Makuta of Lakeside, Calif.; four grandchildren, Wayne, Christina, Destinie and Tyler; and several great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey Johnson; a brother, Lyle Johnson; and a sister, Arlene Stewart.
JOHNSON - Funeral arrangements for Wayne M. Johnson, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, have been entrusted to Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Please visit www.carsonboyer.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019