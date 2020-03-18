Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne O. Walls. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne O. Walls, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Cabot.

He was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Butler, and was the son of Floyd and Laura (Pizor) Walls.

He graduated in 1946 from Butler High School, and Rider College in Trenton, N.J., in 1949.

In January 1953, he married Marcia M. Bloom. They purchased some property in Prospect in 1956, and started Pine Knoll Christmas Tree Farm.

Together, they lovingly restored a period home on the property and lived there until 1965, when it became part of Moraine State Park. In 1966, they purchased a home on Old Plank Road, where they lived until 2018.

Wayne was a longtime member of Calvary UP Church in Butler, where he served as an elder and was a member of the Leith Sunday school class.

He was employed in sales at McDonald Motors in the late 1950s and the early 1960s before becoming a small business owner and entrepreneur in Butler. He owned/operated laundromats at Greater Butler Mart and on Virginia Avenue in Butler for almost 20 years. He also owned and operated the Jefferson Apartments and several other rental properties in Butler for over 30 years.

Wayne enjoyed gardening and was known in the South Butler area for his generosity in sharing his harvests of cantaloupes, tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetables with many friends, neighbors and passers-by. In the winter, he could be found on his red Farmall Cub tractor, plowing driveways throughout the neighborhood during many snowstorms.

Wayne and Marcia loved meeting monthly for breakfast with their friends from the Leith class. Other hobbies included following the news, reading and antique collecting. He and Marcia loved attending auctions and antique sales together.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia, who passed away in October 2019.

He is survived by a son, Rhett B. (Jill) Walls; a daughter, Wendy H. (Ken) Fend; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Lydia, Amelia and Justin Walls, and Laura and Olivia Fend.

WALLS - Burial will be private for Wayne O. Walls, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and a memorial service will be held at a future time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorials can be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation (CLM Foundation), 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

