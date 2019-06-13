Wayne R. Thoma, 80, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Butler, he was the son of Paul Thoma Sr. and Dorothy Geibel Thoma.
Wayne was the former co-owner of the Thoma Meat Market in Saxonburg.
Wayne was an avid hunter, having traveled to Alaska, British Columbia, Colorado and Africa. He also enjoyed square dancing.
Surviving are his children, Tim (Jacque) Thoma of Cabot, Tammy (Jeff) Curry of North Lima, Ohio, and Matt (Janine) Thoma of Butler; his second wife, Ruth Dorenkamp; two brothers and one sister, Paul (Bernice) Thoma Jr. of Saxonburg, Phyllis Bastin of Saxonburg, and Glenn (Netra) Thoma of Oregon; 10 grandchildren; two stepsons, Steve Dorenkamp of Butler, and Danny Dorenkamp of Florida; and three stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Peggy (Turner) Thoma, who passed away on Aug. 7, 1990; and one son, Bill Thoma.
THOMA - Friends of Wayne R. Thoma, who died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Huber of the North Street Christian Church officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 13, 2019