1/1
Wayne Robert Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Robert Johnson, 38, of New Castle, formerly of Butler, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Manteo, North Carolina.

Born July 27, 1982 in Butler, he was the son of Paula Irene McCloud Lowry and the late Jeffrey Johnson

Wayne was employed as a roofing contractor.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out with his friends, and talking with his children.

He is survived by six children, Hannah Nicole McCune, Colban Allen Johnson, Nevaeh Marie Johnson, Zaine Christopher Karenbauer, Amarah Yvonne Johnson and Alexa Lee Johnson; his mother, Paula Lowry; his paternal grandmother, Sandy Johnson; one brother, Joshua Glenn Lowry; and two sisters, Christina Marie Johnson and Destinie Bartholomew.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Wayne Johnson; maternal grandmother, Margaret McCloud; and maternal grandfather, Paul McCloud.

Johnson - There will be no visitation for Wayne Robert Johnson, who died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, and services will be private.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Avenue, Butler.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved