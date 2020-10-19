Wayne Robert Johnson, 38, of New Castle, formerly of Butler, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Manteo, North Carolina.
Born July 27, 1982 in Butler, he was the son of Paula Irene McCloud Lowry and the late Jeffrey Johnson
Wayne was employed as a roofing contractor.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out with his friends, and talking with his children.
He is survived by six children, Hannah Nicole McCune, Colban Allen Johnson, Nevaeh Marie Johnson, Zaine Christopher Karenbauer, Amarah Yvonne Johnson and Alexa Lee Johnson; his mother, Paula Lowry; his paternal grandmother, Sandy Johnson; one brother, Joshua Glenn Lowry; and two sisters, Christina Marie Johnson and Destinie Bartholomew.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Wayne Johnson; maternal grandmother, Margaret McCloud; and maternal grandfather, Paul McCloud.
Johnson - There will be no visitation for Wayne Robert Johnson, who died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, and services will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Avenue, Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.