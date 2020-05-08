Wendell D. Campbell, 69, of Oneida Valley Road, West Sunbury, formerly of Fairview, passed away late Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his wife and family.
Wendell was born on Nov. 25, 1950, in Tarentum. He was the son of the late Cyril Paul and Ina Jane McMillen Campbell.
He was a 1969 graduate of Knox High School.
He was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church.
Wendell served in the U.S. Army between 1970 and 1976, during the Vietnam era.
Wendell was a lifelong truck driver and an owner-operator. Mr. Campbell was employed by Superior Carriers in Karns City. He retired as the terminal manager, following 34 years of service.
He was a member of Argyle Lodge F&AM 540 in Chicora, and the American Legion.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Pamela Barnhart Campbell, whom he married Dec. 18, 1971, in Fenelton.
In addition to his wife, Wendell is survived by four sons, Michael Scott Campbell and his wife, Lynn, Christopher John Campbell, Shaun Stanley Campbell and his wife, Kristi, and Jeffrey D. Campbell and his wife, Shelley; three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Rutherford and her husband, Brian, Jennifer Elaine Bush, and Heather Lynn Miller and her fiancé, Josh; nine granddaughters; 15 grandsons; two sisters, Marlene Brown and Cindy Spencer; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Phipps; and a brother, Stanley Paul Campbell.
CAMPBELL - A private memorial service for Wendell D. Campbell, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, will be held at Fairview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. David Perry.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Wendell was born on Nov. 25, 1950, in Tarentum. He was the son of the late Cyril Paul and Ina Jane McMillen Campbell.
He was a 1969 graduate of Knox High School.
He was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church.
Wendell served in the U.S. Army between 1970 and 1976, during the Vietnam era.
Wendell was a lifelong truck driver and an owner-operator. Mr. Campbell was employed by Superior Carriers in Karns City. He retired as the terminal manager, following 34 years of service.
He was a member of Argyle Lodge F&AM 540 in Chicora, and the American Legion.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Pamela Barnhart Campbell, whom he married Dec. 18, 1971, in Fenelton.
In addition to his wife, Wendell is survived by four sons, Michael Scott Campbell and his wife, Lynn, Christopher John Campbell, Shaun Stanley Campbell and his wife, Kristi, and Jeffrey D. Campbell and his wife, Shelley; three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Rutherford and her husband, Brian, Jennifer Elaine Bush, and Heather Lynn Miller and her fiancé, Josh; nine granddaughters; 15 grandsons; two sisters, Marlene Brown and Cindy Spencer; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Phipps; and a brother, Stanley Paul Campbell.
CAMPBELL - A private memorial service for Wendell D. Campbell, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, will be held at Fairview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. David Perry.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.