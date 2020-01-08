Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell L. "Wen" Rearick. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Community Alliance Church 800 Mercer Road Butler , PA View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Community Alliance Church 800 Mercer Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wendell L. "Wen" Rearick, 93, of Butler passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Concordia at the Orchard.

He was born Aug. 5, 1926, in Vandergrift, Pa., and was the son of the late John W. Rearick and the late Margaret Lobaugh Rearick.

Wendell was a member of Community Alliance Church, where he sang in the church choir and men's gospel quartet. He formerly held positions in his church as a trustee, deacon, and member of the building committee.

Wendell was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II in the Pacific Theater.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and especially spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Rearick, whom he married on July 22, 1947; one son, David Rearick and his wife, Pamela, of Cabot; two daughters, Wendy Bargatze and her husband, Ronald, of White House, Tenn., and Sally Dietrich and her husband, Michael, of Butler; eight grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.

REARICK - Friends of Wendell L. "Wen" Rearick, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler.

Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Dennis L. Krajacic officiating.

Military services will be conducted following the service at the church by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, American Legion Post 117 of Butler, and Post 249.

Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

