Wendell Paul Blair, 74, of Butler passed away Sunday at Quality Life Services in Sarver.

He was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Grove City, and was the son of the late Paul Henry and Evelyn (Grove) Blair.

Wendell was a member of Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He retired from the maintenance department at Raccoon State Park and was a truck driver for many years.

Wendell loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Marilyn (Imm) Blair of Butler; three daughters, Jennifer (Keith) Vulhop of Renfrew, Wendy (Cory) Valentine of Halstead, and Amanda (John) Zombeck of Butler; a son, Paul (Amy) Blair of Butler; and 13 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters; and a brother.

BLAIR - A memorial service for Wendell Paul Blair, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church, 204 Manchester Hill Road, Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Vincent Scavo officiating.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church or North Union Cemetery Association, c/o Jennifer Vulhop, Treasurer, 177 Nursery Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

127 West Jefferson St

Butler , PA 16001

