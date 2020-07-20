1/1
Wendy L.C. Lumley
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Wendy L. C. Lumley, 54, of Butler, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1965, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Judy Tosi.
Wendy worked as a CNA for numerous years.
She was known to love God and to be extremely family oriented.
Wendy was the sister of Amy Lumley; and the sister-in-law of Dave Hawryliak.
She is also survived by six great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved cat, Lacy.
LUMLEY - Friends of Wendy L. C. Lumley, who died Thursday, July 16, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow at the funeral home.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
22
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
