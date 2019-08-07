Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley F. "Wes" Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley F. Hamilton, 72, of Lancaster Township died Sunday.

He was born March 25, 1947, and was the son of the late A. Wesley and Margaret Hamilton.

Wes was a member of the first graduating class of Seneca Valley High School, a graduate of Tri-State University in Angola, Ind., and the University of Pittsburgh Law School.

He worked as a civil attorney in his Zelienople law office for the past 46 years.

Wes was an avid environmentalist. He started a Zelienople chapter of the former Group for Recycling in Pennsylvania in 1972, and led volunteers in the collection of glass, metal, and newspaper for recycling. The group became an independent organization named Ecologically Concerned for Zelienople, Inc. (ECOZ) that not only continued the recycling operation, but expanded to a Butler County wide recycling program and acquired 200 acres for land preservation.

He received the Zelienople Outstanding Young Man of the Year award in 1973, in recognition of his environmental work, and the Environmental Improvement Recognition Award, given by the Butler County Medical Society as a symbol of medicine's appreciation for outstanding achievements in improving the environment and contributing to the health of the people of Pennsylvania.

Severe budget cuts to funding for Pennsylvania state parks in 1987 attracted Wes' attention, and he worked with other local businessmen and volunteers to raise funds and provide volunteer labor for Moraine State Park. The organization grew and under Wes' leadership became the Moraine Preservation Fund. This organization led the osprey reintroduction program at the park, the Nautical Nature tour boat on Lake Arthur, construction of a handicapped accessible fishing deck, a wildlife observation deck, and the preservation of more than 1,000 acres adjacent to Moraine and McConnells Mills state parks. He received the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks volunteer award in recognition of his accomplishments.

Wes was founder of Wild Waterways Conservancy and led this land conservation volunteer organization in the purchase and conservation of about 250 acres of environmentally important tracts. His life-long environmental volunteer work was recognized with the presentation of the Butler County Distinguished Service Award in 2004.

He was a member of the Butler County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Wes was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan. He enjoyed boating on Lake Arthur, creating a butterfly and wildlife sanctuary at his home, and being "the great Papa" to his grandchildren.

Wes is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Sue Weyman, whom he married on May 25, 1974; and their children, Greg Hamilton of Zelienople, and Ellen (Justin) Egley of Rochester; two grandchildren, Jack and Jordan Egley; two brothers, Robert (Nadine) Hamilton of Evans City, and Dean (Sally) Hamilton of Evans City; and several nieces and nephews.

HAMILTON - Friends of Wesley F. Hamilton, who died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Earthjustice, 50 California St., Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94111, or to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, 215 South Wallace Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715, in memory of Wes.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



